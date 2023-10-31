DNA Analysis Of Maratha Reservation Protest That Brought Parts Of Maharashtra To Standstill

Today in DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed the impact of the Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra. Violent demonstrations took place in many districts of Maharashtra on Monday which continued even today. In many districts, highways were blocked by setting tires on fire. Buses and other vehicles were set on fire in many cities. The protesters, adamant about the demand of the Maratha reservation, are setting fire to the residences and offices of MLAs and former ministers and are resorting to vandalism.

Manoj Jarange, who is leading the current Maratha movement, is saying that he will not break the fast until Marathas get a reservation. It is not that the Shinde government is against a Maratha reservation but the problem is that it is finding itself helpless in front of the order of the Supreme Court.

There is a provision in Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution that - to avail the benefit of reservation, that particular section of the society will have to prove that it is socially and educationally backwards as compared to other sections. But the irony is that reservation has been made a tool of politics. It has become a tradition in our country to give reservation keeping in mind the political gains and losses.