DNA Exclusive: Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates Announcement Delay A Confusion Or Strategy Of Congress?

New Delhi: Ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the looming question in politics revolves around whether Rahul Gandhi will vie for elections in Amethi. Will he choose Amethi, Rae Bareli, or abstain from both?

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the reason behind Congress' delay in the announcement of candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats.

With less than 45 hours remaining until nominations close in Amethi, the deadline looms closer—May 3 marks the final day. However, today's news hints that the Congress party might decide on Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Amethi by tomorrow afternoon.

Speculation arose on April 25 suggesting that following the conclusion of the Wayanad elections on the 26th, an announcement might declare Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Amethi and Priyanka Vadra's in Rae Bareli on the 27th. Despite subsequent meetings of the Congress Election Committee and the release of two party lists, Rahul Gandhi's name remained conspicuously absent.

Should Rahul Gandhi decide to contest from Amethi, it would mark his third electoral face-off against BJP's Smriti Irani, with one victory apiece. While Rahul emerged victorious in 2014, Smriti Irani clinched the seat in 2019.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been assuring that once the candidate is finalized, it will swiftly come to him for endorsement, clarifying the uncertainty surrounding Rahul Gandhi's candidacy, reminiscent of his father Rajiv Gandhi's debut election.

In 1981, following negotiations and amid speculation after Sanjay Gandhi's demise, Rajiv Gandhi swiftly entered politics. His candidacy was promptly announced on the day of joining Congress, as he filed his nomination in Amethi, managing to submit the form midway through the nomination process. In the 1981 elections, Rajiv Gandhi secured victory over Sharad Yadav of Lok Dal by a substantial margin of 2,37,000 votes.

However, should Rahul Gandhi's announcement occur tomorrow, he will have a mere 24 hours left for nomination.