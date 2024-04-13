DNA Exclusive: Analysing Hindu-Muslim Politics Amid Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi: With the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections approaching, political parties are intensifying their campaigns, sparking heated debates on various issues. India's diverse population encompasses people from various castes, creeds, and religions, leading to the phenomenon of vote bank politics. One prominent aspect is the Hindu-Muslim politics that often surfaces during elections, reflecting the complexities of the nation's social fabric. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Ram Mohan Sharma analysed the Hindu-Muslim politics amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Our country's political landscape often sees Hindus and Muslims divided along party lines. For instance, the BJP emphasizes Hindutva and consistently garners a substantial Hindu vote bank. The rhetoric of Hindutva resonates loudly in BJP rallies. Conversely, some parties vocally advocate for Muslims, condemning any perceived injustices against minorities. Additionally, some parties tailor their messaging to appeal to specific religious or societal groups, all in pursuit of securing votes.

The upcoming elections promise an intriguing showdown, particularly in the Hyderabad constituency. Here, BJP has nominated Madhavi Lata, a staunch proponent of Hindutva, to challenge Asaduddin Owaisi's longstanding grip on the seat. Owaisi, whose family has held sway over Hyderabad for four decades, faces an unprecedented challenge.

Madhavi Lata, representing the face of hardline Hindutva, poses a formidable challenge to Owaisi's dominance. Despite the perceived difficulty of unseating Owaisi, BJP has pinned its hopes on Madhavi's candidacy. A doctor by profession, she also runs her own hospital. Both candidates are vigorously courting Hindu and Muslim voters, each vying for their support.

The battle for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat has never been fiercer, with Madhavi Lata and Owaisi both striving to alter the constituency's destiny. Their campaigns pivot on appealing to both Hindu and Muslim voters, each leveraging the narrative to their advantage. Owaisi remains a towering figure in the race, backed by a track record of electoral success.

Muslim voters wield significant influence in Indian politics, being the second-largest religious group in the country. Every political party recognizes the importance of securing their support, employing various strategies to win them over. However, when it comes to ticket distribution, parties often fall short of their rhetoric.

Here's a clearer breakdown of the ticket distribution among various political parties:

- In Uttar Pradesh, Congress has nominated only 2 Muslim candidates so far. Similarly, the Samajwadi Party has also fielded 2 Muslim candidates.

- The Bahujan Samaj Party has been relatively more inclusive, offering tickets to 7 Muslim candidates.

- In Bihar, Congress has selected 2 Muslim candidates, while the RJD has nominated 4.

- In the 2014 Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress nominated 11 Muslims, Samajwadi Party nominated 14, and Bahujan Samaj Party nominated 19.

- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress nominated 8 Muslims. Additionally, in a joint effort, BSP and SP nominated a total of 10 Muslims in UP.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party has already nominated 7 Muslim candidates. This time, the SP and Congress, contesting together, have nominated 6 Muslims each.

The BJP has also lagged in offering tickets to Muslims. Historically, the party has not nominated Muslim candidates in UP or Bihar. This trend continues, with only 1 Muslim candidate nominated this time. This decision has drawn criticism from the opposition.

Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, TMC, and RJD all recognize the potential of Muslim votes to sway elections. Yet, their actions speak louder than words. Ticket allocations to Muslim candidates remain disproportionately low, despite the parties' professed commitment to minority representation.