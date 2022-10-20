DNA Exclusive: Analysis of discrimination against Hindus as women candidates asked to remove 'mangalsutra' before exam

People's philosophies and perspectives about religion and religious symbols are confusing in India. On the one hand, there is a big uproar with large-scale demonstrations if Hijab is prohibited, but no one blinks an eye if girls are compelled to remove their 'mangalsutra and bangles.' The army of pseudo-intellectuals has even puzzled Supreme Court judges on the issue of hijab, as evidenced by recent rulings in which two SC judges delivered a split verdict on whether Karnataka's ban on hijab in classrooms should be reinstated or repealed and called for CJI to hear the case. While Justice Hemant Gupta supported the hijab ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia stated that he "respectfully disagreed" with him as he considered the education of girls most important.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan analyses Adilabad’s incident of discrimination against Hindu women as increasing inequality among religions in India.

A shocking incident is coming from the Adilabad district of Telangana where a Telangana Public Services Commission examination was scheduled to be held on October 16. However, at the examination centre, Hijab/burqa-laden Muslim women were allowed to enter the venue unchecked by the security staff but Hindu women were stopped and forced to remove religious symbols like Mangalsutra and bangles in the pretext of investigation. The staff also barred women from entering the examination hall who refused to take off the ornaments.

Hindu girls were barred from following their religion for the sake of their future. They faced discrimination under the pretext of investigation while the administration allowed Muslim women to enter without any hindrance. The question of equality arises here. Both women, the one wearing mangalsutra and bangles and the other one wearing burqa should have been checked equally. Watch tonight's edition of DNA for more in-depth information and other details.