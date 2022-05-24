हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Indo-Japan relations under PM Narendra Modi's rule

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of Indo-Japan ties under PM Narendra Modi's rule.

Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of Indo-Japan ties under PM Narendra Modi's rule.

PM Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Japan. This is Prime Minister's 5th visit to Japan since coming to power in 2014. PM Modi, even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, had made special efforts to strengthen Indo-Japan relationship. Even today, he met over 30 CEOs and business leaders in order to woo potential investors for India.

PM Narendra Modi, like his previous visits to several nations, received a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Japan too. The Prime Minister, addressing the Indian diaspora today, said that he believes in drawing a 'patthar ki lakir'. He met a number of business leaders and CEOs too. These business leaders included representatives of top companies like Suzuki Motor Corporation, Soft Bank, Uniqlo and Japanese Information Technology company NEC Corporation. PM Narendra Modi invited these top companies to invest in India.

PM Narendra Modi also penned an important editorial in Japanese dailies today. The editorial had three key takeaways:

1) Prime Minister Modi discussed the centuries-old cultural ties between India and Japan. He wrote about how Buddhism connects India and Japan. He also mentioned about Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys - 'see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil'. The three monkeys of Gandhiji were inspired from a temple in Japan.

2) Prime Minister Modi has defined Indo-Japan friendship in three words - Special, Strategic and Global. Apart from this, PM Modi also emphasised on need of strong ties between Japan and India for peace, stability and prosperity in the world.

3) The Prime Minister described the India-Japan partnership as a necessity for peace and security in the Indo Pacific Region. Apart from this, he also discussed QUAD - the influence of China in the Indo Pacific Region.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan. 

