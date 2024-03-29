DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Mourning Politics Surrounding Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari’s Death

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain analysed the politics of mourning that has emerged following the death of notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Tonight's show explored why a man, who inflicted suffering on hundreds of families and was responsible for numerous deaths, is being mourned. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and RJD, are expressing grief over Ansari’s death as if he were a saint rather than a mafia don. This necessitates a closer examination of the politics of mourning surrounding the demise of a Mafia Don.

Following Ansari’s death, his family has claimed that he was slowly poisoned in jail. To ascertain the veracity of this allegation, the Yogi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

We also examined the natural justice that has been served to Ansari’s victims with his death. This is particularly relevant in the case of the murder of Krishnanand Rai, which brought Ansari into the limelight. Rai, a BJP MLA, was murdered simply because he defeated Ansari’s brother, Afzal Ansari, in an election. Today, we will decode the trajectory of Ansari’s transformation into a mafia don and how his downfall began under Yogi Raj.

Also Read: Autopsy Reveals Heart Attack As Cause Of Death: Report

Zee News has obtained a timeline of Ansari’s health deterioration in jail from March 19 to his death on March 28, from sources in Banda jail.

Watch tonight's DNA episode for a detailed analysis of the Mukhtar Ansari death case: