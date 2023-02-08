DNA Exclusive: Analysis of PM Narendra Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha Today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha Speech today garnered the attention of the nation as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday (February 7) attacked PM Modi on many issues including the Adani row. However, today PM Modi targeted and questioned the entire opposition, and did not just stay confined to Congress or Rahul Gandhi.

In today’s DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan made an analysis of PM Narendra Modi’s Speech in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi, though, did not respond to any of the allegations leveled against Adani, but without taking names, he targeted the entire opposition.

Here are five key takeaways from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha today:

- PM Modi presented some figures for the country's economic progress without giving a direct answer to the questions asked about Adani. Not only Rahul Gandhi, but PM Modi also targeted the entire opposition.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra a low one, citing an incident with himself when he talked about hoisting the tricolor at Lal Chowk.

- PM Modi took a dig at the unemployment question by Congress and said that it only gave laws in the name of unemployment, and did not work.

- Further, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress for making 'opportunity a problem'. He was referring to the scams during the 10-year tenure of the Congress.

Further, in today’s speech of PM Modi in Lok Sabha, there was a special discussion on ED i.e. Enforcement Directorate. PM Modi asked all the leaders of the opposition to thank the ED. PM Modi took a dig and said that the work which the public could not do in bringing the opposition on a single platform, was done by the ED. The leaders of the opposition have been continuously accusing the central government of the action of the central agencies.

PM Modi also took a dig at those who applauded Rahul Gandhi's speech. He said in his address that after the speech of some people, the whole ecosystem starts bouncing.

PM Modi today surrounded the Congress on one of his old statements. Questioning the policies of the central government during the Covid epidemic, the Congress party had said that there would be a study at Harvard on the situation in India. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi, while referring to Harvard, said that there should be a study at Harvard on how the government helped made a businessman a big businessman.

After repeatedly hearing the mention of Harvard from Congress, PM Modi took the name of Harvard, and mentioned one of its studies, which was a slap on the Congress govt, as the topic of the study was 'Rise and decline of India’s Congress Party.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Congress to brainstorm over the topic of the study, and while taking a dig at Congress, PM Modi said that the study will be on the destruction of Congress. He further pointed out that Congress has spent more time making allegations than criticizing. During his speech, PM Modi also read a poem by Dushyant Kumar for the Congress, where he emphasised that, instead of raising the issues on which the government should be criticized, the Congress is busy making false allegations.

Further, PM Modi stated that the Leader of the Opposition mentions unemployment every time in his address, however, ironically, Congress during its tenure has only enacted laws in the name of unemployment, but did not take concrete steps.