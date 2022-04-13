DNA Exclusive: Analysis of US' gun culture and double standards on human rights

A shooting incident in the United States of America shocked the world today. At least 13 people were injured in the incident that took place at a railway station in the popular US city of New York. The US is also witnessing a rise in racism cases. However, the same United States has commented on India's internal matter, saying that it's human rights cases in India.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes an analysis of the gun violence and racism in the United States, and the country's hypocrisy of influencing the matters of other sovereign nations.

Racism in US

Cases of racism have seen a massive rise in the United States of America in past decade. As per official figures, Black people form approximately 13 per cent of total US' population. However, they form 33 per cent of total inmates lodged in jails. Similarly, White people are around 76 per cent, but they are only 30 per cent of the inmates lodged in jails. The clear reason for this is the institutionalised racism in the country.

There were a total of 2,871 reported cases of racial violence in US in the year 2020, a rise of 49% compared to the previous year of 2019.

Gun Culture

Gun violence is one big problem in United States. Cases of gun culture related violence are very common in US. The country has a popular gun culture. It's extremely easy for people to buy weapons in US. Guns are sold in the country as regular day-to-day commodities. As a result, almost anyone in the country can hold a weapon. So, whenever someone feels depressed or agitated, he/she goes on a rampage shoots down people.

US citizens dissatisfied with their democratic system

The US has a number of organisations that work for human rights in foreign nations. Moreover, they also send funds to a few countries to "ensure human rights there". However, a Global Attitude Survey in 2019, shows that as many as 59% people in US are not satisfied with their democratic system. While in India, only 26% of people feel the same.

It's pretty evident that the US is losing its dominance on the world stage. The reason for the same is simple - US expresses concerns for human rights in other nations, but it never makes an honest analysis for itself.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary for a detailed analysis of US' hypocrisy.