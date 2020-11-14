DNA exclusive: Can we establish Ram Rajya in modern era after constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ram Janmabhoomi on Friday and worshipped Ramlalla. It is believed that on this day Lord Rama was crowned in Ayodhya. Today for the first time 11 thousand diyas have been lit in the temple of Ramlalla and for the first time after the foundation stone of the Ram temple, such Diwali has been celebrated in the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Ramlalla still sits in this temporary temple and this is where the construction work of Shri Ram temple is going on.

Deepotsav has been started by lighting more than 5 lakh 84 thousand diyas on 24 ghats of Sarayu River in Ayodhya. More than four lakh diyas were lit in the Deepotsav program of the year 2019 and this year it has become a new record.

A question rises here that can we establish a Ram Rajya in today's era despite celebrating Diwali and having built Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the centre of the Ram Rajya established by Lord Rama, dignity was respected. Lord Ram kept respecting dignities and limits throughout his life and kept following them for which he was called Maryada Purushottam.

After defeating Ravana in the battle, Shri Ram, Sita and his brother Lakshman’s Pushpak reached Ayodhya and first reached the banks of Sarayu River. Diwali is celebrated and lamps are lit in the joy of Lord Rama's arrival in Ayodhya. But do we know what is the Air Quality Index of the same Ayodhya today? Today AQI of Ayodhya is around 150. It is four times more contaminated than clean air scales.

If Lord Rama had been today and would have made Delhi his capital from an administrative point of view but perhaps he would have told his sons Luv and Kush to stay in Ayodhya because Delhi’s AQI is worse than Ayodhya. For days, air quality in Delhi has remained 6 to 10 times more contaminated than set standards.

It could have been that Lord Ram would have put Luv and Kush in a boarding school in a hilly region so that they would not have to face pollution. If Lord Ram went to Ayodhya by road to celebrate Diwali with his family today, he might not even reach Bhai Dooj due to traffic jam.

Therefore, first of all, let's understand the definition of Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya is the name of a state system where every person follows a religion. Religion here does not mean worship method but karma. The person who performs his karma with full devotion is a truly religious person.

Ram Rajya is such an ideal place where every person spends his whole life with pleasure, diseases do not bother people in Ram Rajya, no one has to live in a poor condition. If you see the characters of Ramayana, then you will see that all the characters will look absolutely healthy and powerful. But the situation in today's India is that about 80 million people in India are suffering from diabetes and 24 per cent people are at risk of getting this disease. On festivals like Diwali, we don't forget to eat sweet food but we forget the sweetness of relationships.

One important thing about Ram Rajya is that people living in Ram Rajya have a strong character and they never let their character get corrupted. But the people of today's India have no problem with corruption and lies. In a survey in 2019, 51 per cent of the people of India accepted the bribe and according to a survey, 15 per cent of the people looking for jobs in India gave false and incorrect information in their resume.

No person sits idle in the state of Rama, that is, there is no room for laziness and everyone has to make effort and women have full participation in it. According to a survey conducted during the lockdown, 40 per cent of the workers doing Work From Home no longer want to return to work.

Talking about the environment in Ram Rajya, the environment is green, like today, nature is not exploited and animal birds also get full respect and they can roam without any fear. But pollution has increased by 80 to 100 per cent since lockdown was removed in India.

Special care is taken of animals like cows as well as trees because the things we get from them do not only serve to satisfy our hunger but also make us healthy. In today's era, threats like the coronavirus are getting bigger every day because humans have stopped respecting nature and organisms.

Mountains are also respected in the state of Rama because we get mineral substances from them. The sea level in Rama state never exceeds the limit, whereas today due to global warming, the sea level of the sea starts increasing every year, because the glaciers are melting rapidly. Since 1993, the sea level of the world has increased by 2.6 inches and the risk of natural disasters has increased. That is, the solution of Global Warming is also hidden in Ram Rajya.

Live TV

The rivers and ghats in Rama state are clean and the water of the rivers is directly drinkable. During the time of Shri Ram, many ghats were built on the banks of the Sarayu River and there used to be a lot of greenery here where the saints sat. Today, to give peace to the mind, one has to go to a mountain hundreds of kilometres away from the house because the environment around us is not worth it that anyone can sit and meditate in peace.

Workers were also taken care of in the state of Rama and their salary is never paid late, and they are always respected for their service. Shri Ram used to say that if the workers get their wages late, or it does not increase with time or it is cut, then the workers have the right to be angry with the king. To kill the rights of workers is to harm the entire state. During the coronavirus, 2 out of every 5 employees in India suffered Salary Cut, and a third person lost their jobs.