DNA Exclusive: Why are Islamic nations unhappy with India?

A number of Islamic Nations have attacked India over a comment on Prophet Mohammad by a BJP leader. Several Islamic nations, including Iran, Qatar and Kuwait, have summoned Indian envoys in their respective nations. It is noteworthy that the issue is being given unnecessary hype on the international level.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses Islamic nations' act of lining up against India on an issue that was otherwise an internal issue for the nation.

Several Islamic nations - that are extremely small in comparison to India in terms of population and economy - have summoned India. For example, Qatar (Population: 29 lakhs), Kuwait (Population: 43 lakh) and Iran (Population: 8.50 crore) have asked for an apology from India. Even Afghanistan, that is being governed by hardline Islamic organsiation Taliban, has asked India to act again people making such statements.

The list is long, it even includes Pakistan, that has termed India an "anti-Islamic" nation. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, that is a group of 57 countries, has also registered its protest on the matter. The organisation has said that attacks on Muslims in India are on rise, women are being stopped from wearing Hijab and properties owned by Muslims are being destroyed. They have also appealed United Nations to intervene into the matter.

