DNA Exclusive: IT Dept finds Rs 150 crore cash in Kanpur businessman's premises - a mockery of taxpayers?

New Delhi: The Income Tax department conducted a raid in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and found Rs 150 crore cash. The money was found inside the residence of a perfume businessman Piyush Jain and it took almost two days for the department to count the cash. In fact, the assistance of SBI employees and 12 cash counting machines were sought for the purpose.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Friday (December 24) in his exclusive report equated the incident to a nasty joke on the loyal taxpayers of the country and noted how an average Indian man, who gives his blood and sweat to earn a clean living, will take centuries to make the same amount.

The raids were conducted based on the intel by GST intelligence, which caught four trucks in Ahmedabad a few days back. These trucks were carrying pan masala-related products without the invoice.

Readers must note that missing invoice means the suppliers and dealers were attempting to evade taxes from the government, which is an offence.

It was later found that the trucks were linked to Shikhar Pan Masala, post which, raids were conducted in the houses of dealers and other stakeholders linked in the matter. Piyush Jain, who makes perfumes, also used in pan masalas were one of the alleged names in the matter.

The news of the raid broke out on Friday and while most people are shocked as to where does this huge amount comes from, the incident is nothing more than a farce for the honest taxpayers, who do not resort to deceiving the government to get rich.

