DNA Exclusive: 'Tukde Tukde' gang aims to destroy India's constitutional structure but separatism has no place in democracy

In DNA on Tuesday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the expansionist idea of ​​the 'Tukde Tukde' gang, whose purpose is to destroy the constitutional structure of India, and this gang has also started talking about breaking up West Bengal and Maharashtra with Khalistan. In simple words, the goals of this gang are now taking a new form of expansionism and it has started sprouting ideas of separatism on the soil of West Bengal and Maharashtra as well.

There is a continuous demand for a separate nation--Khalistan for Sikhs under the guise of farmers' movement, but now a Khalistani organization named Sikhs For Justice has started work on its new plan for West Bengal and Maharashtra. This organization operates from the US and the name of the person running it is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, an accused of fostering the demand for Khalistan in India by taking funding from Pakistan.

Several cases of treason have been registered against him in India. But despite all this, he has no fear of anyone and now he is demanding from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that these two states should secede from India.

He has released a video and also claimed that he has written a separate letter to CM Banerjee and CM Thackeray for this. We demand that Pannu should be arrested immediately. For this, the Indian government should talk to the US, which considers itself the champion of democracy. Pannu runs a law firm in the US, one office in New York and the other in California. Apart from these, two properties of Pannu are in Amritsar, Punjab, which was seized by the NIA in 2020.

Pannu has studied law at Punjab University and that is the reason he is now saying that if both the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra are separated from India, then it will help them in the international court. He studied law in India and now he is provoking people in the name of the law to break India. The Khalistani organization Sikhs For Justice was founded in 2007 in the US.

This organization is banned in India and is also on the radar of the country's investigative agency NIA. We will tell you five such things related to Sikhs for Justice and Pannu, which proves that this organization wants to break India. Firstly, this organization started an anti-India campaign called Referendum 2020. The aim was to create a separate country named Khalistan for Sikhs by holding a referendum in Punjab.

Secondly, the same organization had written a letter saying that on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, the person who would hoist the flag of Khalistan at India Gate, a reward of USD 2.5 million i.e. Rs one crore 82 lakh will be given. That day nothing happened at India Gate, but at the Red Fort, some people hoisted the flag of a particular religion and also challenged the Constitution. Thirdly, the government has banned this organization under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in July 2019.

Fourthly, at this time Pannu has control of this organization and has many cases of treason in India. In July 2019, two new cases of sedition were also registered by Punjab Police against Pannu. Lastly, Pannu seeking Khalistan gets funding from Pakistan for this.

Our readers should also understand why Pannu, who demanded Khalistan, chose only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra to break India. There is currently Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal and Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra. There has been a lot of confrontation between the governments of these two states and the central government.

Mamata Banerjee has even refused to obey many orders and laws of the central government. The biggest example is the Citizenship Amendment Act, on which Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow this law to be implemented in West Bengal. At the same time, the Maharashtra government also tried to reverse many orders of the central government and in many cases, there was a conflict between the state and the central government over the investigation. Perhaps this is the reason why the dismembered gang wants to sow the seeds of separatism in these two states by taking advantage of this political confrontation.

If tomorrow, in any state a government of such party or leader is formed, which is in favour of separatism, then what does the Constitution say in such a situation. In these circumstances, the governor of that state can recommend the President to dissolve the Legislative Assembly to avoid the breakdown of the constitutional structure and to maintain the law system.

However, another important point is that the constituent assembly of the country has made it clear that no state has, in any case, the right to secede from India and the Constitution does not allow it. Let's cite an example. Pannu has talked about the Kosovo model in his letter to CM Banerjee and CM Thackeray.

Kosovo is the second newest country in the world after South Sudan, although many countries including India, China and Russia do not recognize it as a nation. Because these countries believe that doing so will promote separatism and then in these countries too many provinces and states will start demanding independence, which will not be right for the national unity and integrity of any country. However, there are also the US, Canada and many western countries, which consider Kosovo as an independent country.

Kosovo declared independence from the European country Serbia on February 17, 2008. Kosovo has a population of less than 2 million, of which Albania has the largest Muslim population. However, there was a time when Christians were the majority in this part of Serbia. But after becoming part of the Osmani empire, the population of Albania Muslims gradually increased and by the 20th century Christianity population shrank considerably. When the population of Albania Muslims increased, these people launched a campaign of separatism against Serbia.



It was the result of opportunistic alliances of Western countries and radical Muslim organizations that the spirit of separatism erupted in the Kosovo province of Serbia and later it became a separate country.

When Serbia opposed Kosovo independence in the international court of justice, the decision, in this case, came in Kosovo's favour. The international court then said that Kosovo's independence does not violate any rules and constitution. This decision raised the concern of democratic countries that talk about sovereignty and integrity. India was also among them and this is the reason why India still does not recognize Kosovo as a nation.

Terrorist organizations seeking Khalistan want the same to be repeated in India as it did in Serbia in 2008, and Pannu also calls for helping states like Maharashtra and West Bengal in the International Court of Justice. The language of separatism is the same all over the world. The 'Tukde Tukde' gang that breaks countries and divides them into different parts speaks the same language and this language is of hate and selfishness. Quebec province of Canada demands freedom, there is also demand for independence in Catalonia in Spain, Scotland in Britain, Chechnya in Russia, Tibet in China and Balochistan in Pakistan and Sindh. However, there are some people in our country, in whose heart and mind a huge tree of separatism has made its place and these people dream of tearing India to pieces.

On February 12, an event was held in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, on the birthday of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. In this programme, on January 26, the families of the accused who hoisted a flag of a special religion at the Red Fort were called on the stage and honoured and were given a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

We want you to decide today whether this country will run according to democracy or from the ideas of separatism. Because the country where democracy is threatened by separatism, democracy starts becoming hollow in that country and we will not allow this to happen at all.

Today we give you some more important information related to this program but let us first tell you about Jaskaran Singh. Jaskaran Singh is the president of the Kisan Union Amritsar, which is involved in the ongoing farmers' movement in Delhi.

Most importantly, Jaskaran Singh was present in the capital of the country during the violence that broke out in Delhi on January 26. Singh said some things about Bhagat Singh in this program. He said that Sikhs like him do not consider Bhagat Singh as their hero because Bhagat Singh had sacrificed for the Independence of India. He considers Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as his hero. If Bhagat Singh, who embraced martyrdom for the independence of the country, would have been alive today, he would have been sad to hear these things. We want you to hear these things about Jaskaran Singh today and also identify his real face.

Today you should also understand why these people who demand Khalistan consider Bhagat Singh as their enemy? Let us explain in four points. Firstly, Bhagat Singh, at the age of 23, laid down martyrdom for independent India, putting Indian identity at the top of his religious identity. Bhindranwale wanted to break this secular India and create a separate country for Sikhs.

Secondly, Bhagat Singh established the Naujawan Bharat Sabha in March 1926. In 1928, he changed the name of the Hindustan Republican Association to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. In the name of these organizations, you can understand that in the thoughts of Bhagat Singh, there was only room for India and not for Khalistan.

Thirdly, Bhagat Singh dreamed of an India where we give importance to our Indian identity rather than our religious identity. Fourthly, Bhagat Singh used to talk about the rights of farmers and labourers. He did not talk about the rights of Sikhs or religion. So these are the things, because of which these people who demand Khalistan do not like Bhagat Singh.

The event was held in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab on February 12 and was organized by Shiromani Akali Dal, Amritsar, which was established in 1994 under Amritsar Declaration. The current Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is one of its founding members. The main objective of the Amritsar Declaration 1994 was to demand a separate area for the Sikhs in the democratic realm. However, when the Legislative Assembly elections were held in Punjab in 1998, the leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar were badly defeated. They were completely rejected by the people of Punjab. After this, Captain Amarinder Singh again joined the Congress and is the Chief Minister of Punjab today. There can be no place for separatism in democracy.