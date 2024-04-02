DNA is the show of the people, for the people and by the people. From dummy school issues to national interests to issues affecting your finances, the DNA team has been working relentlessly to raise issues that matter. In the last episode of DNA, we exposed the 'East India' company of Mira Bhayandar in Maharashtra. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the impact of the DNA exclusive report on the state machinery and the people of the area.

Today, the DNA episode will show you Part 2 of The Estate Investment Company's Fraud which will help you understand how this company has been exploiting the people of Meera-Bhayandar for a long time. The DNA expose has already been echoed in the power corridors of Maharashtra. The question arises, how is it possible that the governments of Maharashtra for the past 75 years have turned a blind eye to the dealings of this company? And the question also arises, is the government trying to save someone?

There is upheaval in Maharashtra's politics, and people are showing love to Zee News. You have seen Part 1 of this revelation. Now, we will show you Part 2 of the fraud of independent India's 'East India Company'. ZEE MEDIA correspondent Ankur Tyagi has conducted extensive research and investigation on this matter.

Today, we exposed the biggest Land Fraud of independent India. So, the immediate impact of this revelation has been felt. Even the Maharashtra government had to admit that the land acquisition by The Estate Investment Company in Meera-Bhayandar is illegal, it's unlawful.