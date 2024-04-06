'Do Ladkon Ki Flop Film...': PM Modi Mocks Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav In Saharanpur Rally

Saharanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Saharanpur on Saturday. PM Modi referred to their unsuccessful partnership in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, likening it to the release of a "flop film" by "two boys" once again.

PM Attacks INDIA Alliance

In his speech, PM Modi also criticized the INDIA alliance, emphasizing the difference between their pursuit of "commission" and his government's focus on a mission. PM Modi accused the opposition, particularly Congress and Samajwadi Party, of not aiming to win elections but rather to limit BJP and NDA's seat count. He highlighted the challenges faced by Congress in finding suitable candidates, even in its traditional strongholds.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had previously formed an alliance for the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which didn't yield desired results. PM Modi recalled their joint efforts during a roadshow in Agra earlier this year.

PM Modi expressed pride in the BJP's growing support and emphasized the party's commitment to national interests over political gains. He highlighted the BJP's track record of winning people's trust through its actions and policies.

UPA Rule Was A Period Of Despair And Crisis: PM

Criticizing the UPA rule, PM Modi described a period of despair and crisis in the country a decade ago. He assured the audience of his resolve to transform despair into hope and faith with their support.

PM Modi stressed the BJP government's inclusive approach, citing examples such as the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's development. He emphasized the government's commitment to policies that benefit all sections of society. PM Modi also reiterated the government's commitment to fighting corruption, dismissing allegations of probe agency misuse by the opposition.

Upcoming Elections

Saharanpur, along with seven other seats in Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled for polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.