Trump’s 'Unity Message' For Americans After Assassination Bid; Wife Says, 'When I Watched...’

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed he is “fine” after the assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Authorities identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania.

Trump was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear while he tilted his head during his speech, narrowly dodging what seemed to be an attempt on his face. The former president was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump stated in a Truth Social post. This marked his second post since surviving the attempt on his life.

Trump asserted, “We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and Defiant in the face of wickedness.”

The attack resulted in fatalities and injuries. A prosecutor told AP that the alleged gunman and at least one other attendee were killed, while the Secret Service noted that two spectators sustained critical injuries.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, the former first lady, also criticised the assassination bid and labelled the gunman a 'monster.'

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion—his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she said in a statement shared on X.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life and Barron’s life were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," Melania's satement read.

According to AP, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to receive another briefing on the apparent assassination attempt against Trump on Sunday in the White House Situation Room.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden condemned the incident by saying, “There’s no place in America for this type of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”

This incident marks the first shooting attack on a U.S. president or major party candidate since the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, where Trump faces a rematch against President Joe Biden.