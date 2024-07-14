Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766426
NewsIndia
DONALD TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Trump’s 'Unity Message' For Americans After Assassination Bid; Wife Says, 'When I Watched...’

Donald Trump urged Americans to "stay united," while Melania Trump condemned the assassination attempt and labeled the gunman a "monster."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 10:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump’s 'Unity Message' For Americans After Assassination Bid; Wife Says, 'When I Watched...’

Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed he is “fine” after the assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Authorities identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania. 

Trump was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear while he tilted his head during his speech, narrowly dodging what seemed to be an attempt on his face. The former president was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood. 

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined," Trump stated in a Truth Social post. This marked his second post since surviving the attempt on his life. 

Trump asserted, “We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and Defiant in the face of wickedness.” 

The attack resulted in fatalities and injuries. A prosecutor told AP that the alleged gunman and at least one other attendee were killed, while the Secret Service noted that two spectators sustained critical injuries. 

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, the former first lady, also criticised the assassination bid and labelled the gunman a 'monster.'  

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion—his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she said in a statement shared on X.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realised my life and Barron’s life were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," Melania's satement read. 

According to AP, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to receive another briefing on the apparent assassination attempt against Trump on Sunday in the White House Situation Room.  

Earlier, US President Joe Biden condemned the incident by saying, “There’s no place in America for this type of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick.”  

This incident marks the first shooting attack on a U.S. president or major party candidate since the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, where Trump faces a rematch against President Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?