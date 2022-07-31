New Delhi: After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement on 'Gujaratis-Rajasthanis' stirred a controversy in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to his statement. During an interaction with the press, Fadnavis said that he didn't agree with Koshyari's statement as Marathi people have contributed to the development of the state.

As quoted by ANI, he said, "I don't agree with Governor's statement. Marathi people have contributed to process of development of Maharashtra. Many other people involved in this development journey but importance of Marathi people cannot diminish."

I don't agree with Governor's statement. Marathi people have contributed to process of development of Maharashtra. Many other people involved in this development journey but importance of Marathi people cannot diminish: Maharashtra Dy CM D. Fadnavis, on Gov Koshyari's statement pic.twitter.com/Ikso7C1hqe — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had created a controversy after his remark on 'Gujaratis and Rajasthanis'.

He said if they were were removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai will no longer remain the financial capital of the country.

Also Read: Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark sparks Gujarati-Marathi row; here are Maharashtra governor's past controversies

During a speech at an event held to name a chowk after the late Shantideva Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai`s Andheri on Friday, Koshyari said, "Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these people of both these states are not here, then it won`t be called financial capital."

On this comment, he has received a lot of backlash from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other Opposition leaders.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion, he is crossing every limit.”