Don't make data of children orphaned due to COVID-19 public: UP child right's body

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday (June 3) imposed a ban on making data of children, who became orphans in the state due to the COVID-19, public in the state. The panel for the Protection of Child Rights issued a direction to all District Magistrates in the state in this regard.

Officials directed the DMs not to make public the data of the children for their safety and well-being. They stated that there will be a fear of increasing crime against such children if their information is made public.

"The concerned officers and administrators of the Children's Commission should coordinate with the media brothers. Publication of children's information is a violation of JJ Act," officials said.

Meanwhile, the central government has come out with guidelines for the care and protection of the children affected by COVID-19 and fixed responsibilities for the states, district magistrates, police, Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, Women and Child Development Ministry Secretary Ram Mohan Mishra on Wednesday said in order to streamline and facilitate the actions being taken, the major responsibilities of the primary duty holders have been enlisted to ensure the best interests of children during the pandemic.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, said 9,346 children have lost at least one of their parents to the deadly virus, including over 1,700 who have lost both their parents, according to data received from the state.

