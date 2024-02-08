NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again reaffirmed that he will now stay with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and won't dump it ever again. Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "I have already told you that we (BJP-JDU) were together earlier. Twice in the middle I went "idhar udhar." But now, once again I have come "udhar" (to the NDA). I will permanently be there now..."

Replying to a question on securing a special package for Bihar, the Janat Dal-United supremo said, "Don't worry about us. We have been working on the development of Bihar since 2005. Work has been ongoing since then. So, you don't need to worry. All the discussions have been done very well..."

The Bihar Chief Minister met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi yesterday. In a post shared on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, ''Met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the NDA government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar will expedite good governance and development in Bihar."

This was also the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

The meeting took place five days ahead of Nitish Kumar's government's scheduled floor test which is on February 12.

During his stay in the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister also met veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Saffron stalwart and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier.