Dr Subhash Chandra

Dr Subhash Chandra offers prayers at Mata Lakshmi Dham in Hisar on New Year

Dr Subhash Chandra offers prayers at Mata Lakshmi Dham in Hisar on New Year

New Delhi: On the occasion of New Year, wishing for the prosperity and happiness of the society, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra worshiped Kuldevi Mata Lakshmi in Agroha, Hisar.

During Dr Chandra's visit, Dr Kamal Gupta, who recently became the Minister of Municipal Department of Haryana, also came to the Dham, and worshiped the Kuldevi Mata Lakshmi and bowed down to Maharaja Agrasen.

Dr Kamal Gupta especially came to Agroha Dham to meet Dr Chandra after being posted as minister. Dr Gupta also discussed the politics of Haryana and the development of Hisar with Dr Chandra.

Dr Subhash Chandra told the Minister Dr Kamal Gupta to accelerate the development of Hisar. He also wished the people of the state a happy New Year.

