Dr Subhash Chandra to be the guest at Virat Vaishya Vyapari Mahakumbh in Ghaziabad on Dec 19

New Delhi: The Virat Vaishya Vyapari Mahakumbh is scheduled to be organised in Ghaziabad ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP leader Rajesh Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar will be the guests at the event.

Dr. Anil Agrawal, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, in a press conference, said that the main objective of organising Virat Vaishya Vyapari Mahakumbh is to ensure the community's participation in society and politics.

He said, the Vaishya community is the only community that is always leading in every work, whether it is to make a school, college, Dharamshala, or making donations for public drinking water facilities. Even in the times of COVID, this community extended its support for society.

Now, this community is going to showcase its power by participating in the upcoming elections so that it can get its due importance which it has been deprived of for so long, he added.

Agrawal said that the Vaishya community contributes to over 80% country's prosperity and empowerment. This community has contributed in improving education, medicine, health, art, culture, industry, trade, agriculture and various other sectors.

He also said that "we have invited every party in this Mahakumbh." He further added that the crime rate has declined in the Yogi government as a result of which the business in Uttar Pradesh has gained good momentum. But there has been some drawback towards the Vaishya community which are expected to reduce after this Mahakumbh.

He appealed to the people of 29 districts under Western Uttar Pradesh through Zee News to reach Kamala Nehru Ground, Ghaziabad before 11 am on December 19 and follow COVID protocols to enhance the beauty of the event.

