'Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed but...': BJP MP Janardan Mishra's STRANGE remark on water conservation

Mishra was speaking at a water conservation workshop in Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in Madhya Pradesh.

Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:17 AM IST
  • BJP MP Janardan Mishra recently made strange remarks on water conservation
  • The workshop was held at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium

Bhopal: BJP MP Janardan Mishra recently made strange remarks on water conservation during a workshop held in Rewa on Sunday (Nov 6). Speaking on the topic of depleting groundwater, he said, "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water." Mishra's comment has caught the attention of netizens and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the workshop was held at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

BJP MP cleans toilet in viral video

In the video, Mishra was also heard saying, "If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills." This is not the first time Janardan Mishra has hit the headlines. Earlier, in September, a video featuring him cleaning a toilet with his bare hands went viral. Mishra was cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency and had been invited to the school for a plantation program as a chief guest.

 

Viral comment on corruption

Last year, the BJP MP made another noteworthy remark on corruption. At a seminar in Rewa, he said that when people come to him with complaints of corruption, he jokingly tells them to not bother him if the corruption is up to Rs 15 lakh. 

He had said, "When people come to me complaining of corruption by sarpanches, I say to them as a joke that they should not tell me about it if the corruption is up to Rs 15 lakh. If the amount is more than Rs 15 lakh, then it can be considered as corruption."

(With agency inputs)

