Drunk Delhi cop mows down elderly woman in Chilla village, incident captured on CCTV

However, before being pulled out by the people, she was mowed down as the driver started the car and drove straight away, attempting to escape from the spot. 

Drunk Delhi cop mows down elderly woman in Chilla village, incident captured on CCTV
ANI photo/grab

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a drunk policeman hit an elderly woman with his car in Delhi and ran over her in an attempt to flee the scene. He, however, was stopped by the passer-by who came rushing to the spot to help the woman. 

News agency ANI shared the video, disturbing in nature, where a woman was seen falling to the ground after being hit by the cop's car. In the video, the woman was seen getting struck to the car and being dragged for a few metres after being hit from behind. 

The incident took place in the Chilla village of east Delhi's Ghazipur on Friday (July 3) morning.  

According to the report, the victims suffered serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

The driver, who has been identified as Delhi Police sub-inspector Yogendra, has been arrested. He is said to be under alcohol at the time of the incident. 

A complaint has been registered against him under section 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code. 

