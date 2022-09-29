DSEU celebrates 1st Industry Day, over 100 industry leaders from over 80 organisations participate

By Sushant Mohan

New Delhi: Celebrating the unique model of bringing in industry collaborations to the University, the Skill Varsity hosted the First Industry Day for DSEU. Established in August 2020, the University had placed immense emphasis on incorporating industry needs into the higher education system to skill youth and make them job ready as per market needs. Working towards the same, DSEU has partnered with over 70 companies in the last 2 years, ensuring each program is industry linked and designed in collaboration with experts from industry and academia. The Industry Day, celebrated by DSEU is the first of its kind event hosted to bring together experts from industry and academia.

Organised at India International Center on 28th September 2022, the event saw participation of more than 100 industry leaders from over 80 organisations such as JLL, Maruzti Suzuki, HDFC, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Baroda, Macmillan, Metropolis etc. Welcoming all dignitaries, Industry partners, members of DSEU, Prof. (Dr.) Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice Chancellor, DSEU shared “ It is only fair to say this day would not have been possible if not for our industry partners present here. We are immensely grateful that you recognised our vision and have been an indispensable part for the University to achieve its aim of empowering our students with skills that would make them job ready and not just give them a degree. Our Industry partners have been a strong driving force for enabling DSEU to impart an education that is prepped with real world experience through embedded apprenticeships, internships, and interactions with industry partners. Our students are not waiting for their degree to gain experience, thanks to the industry leaders, they already are learning the ``it's and bit’s’ of the real work environment ”.

The Vice Chancellor, DSEU, Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra said “ Let us all take a second to acknowledge the express need of making higher education a collaborative effort of the University, industry and community. If we as a University keep teaching with just books and do not prepare our students for the real world, and if the industry keeps complaining about lack of talent and trained workforce then both academia and industry need to accept responsibility and see how we can work together. It is the responsibility of the University to ensure that students are being taught what is relevant to the 21st century. I cannot think of a better way than providing them with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and learn as per their needs”.

She also shared “ With industry linkages across all programs, our students are also focusing on holistic development as emphasised in the New Education Policy as well. I would like to extend gratitude to all our 80+ industry partners that share the vision of imparting relevant knowledge & skills to the youth and are supporting us in curriculum development, experiential learning, hands on learning, industry visits, and more”

The event started with a panel discussion on Future of Skilling - Engagement of Industry and Academia which saw participation from esteemed panelists Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge, Dr. Alka Mittal, Former CMD, ONGC, Mr. Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Path Kind Labs, Mr. Rajesh Pandit, MD, CBRE, Dr. Amit Karna, Professor of Strategy, IIM Ahmedabad. The panelists shared views on Universities as a talent hub and a catalyst for budding entrepreneurs, the role of industry in enriching academic inputs (co-innovation, joint research and product development), acceptance and expectations from diploma graduates and skilled graduates, the need of the University and Industry to train students in choice making, problem solving and readiness to invest in themselves.

Dr. Neeta Pradhan Das delivered the vote of thanks to all the panelists and members of Industry and the University present for working shoulder to shoulder in making skilling aspirational for the youth of Delhi.