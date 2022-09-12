DU Admission 2022: Delhi University UG applications likely to begin today on du.ac.in, check details

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University is likely to commence the DU 2022 Admission process soon. According to the latest media reports, the UG Admission application process will likely begin today, September 12, 2022. The DU Admission forms will be available on the official website – du.ac.in.

According to reports, officials have stated that the admission process will begin on September 12 and is expected to be concluded on October 3, 2022. Students will also be able to apply for the courses through the DU UG Admission portal from the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Since the National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Result 2022 by September 15 Delhi University is likely to commence the admission process today. The process is expected to be conducted in three phases. The first phase would include registration and filling in the application form.

The second phase will be commenced after NTA declares the CUET Result 2022 and the counselling and allotment of seats will occur in the third phase.

The allotment of seats would take place in multiple rounds and the merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores of students, their choices and preferred courses.

In the academic year 2022-23, students will be admitted into the various colleges affiliated with DU on the basis of their CUET Result 2022, unlike previous years when students were allotted seats on the basis of Class 12th Results.

