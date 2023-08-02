trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643549
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala 1st To Slam Hindu Yatra Organisers: 'STRICT ACTION TO BE...'

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday slammed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and held them responsible for the deadly clashes in Nuh

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday slammed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and said that the organisers of the yatra didn't give complete information to the district administration. Dushyant held the organisers of the yatra responsible for the clashes which left five people dead and 120 vehicles damaged in Nuh District.

The Dy CM told the media that the yatra organisers did not inform the district administration properly about the yatra. He said this was the reason for the incident…He said that whoever was involved in the incident will face strict action.


Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar has claimed that the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh was well planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy.

Also Read: Live Updates | Haryana Nuh Violence: Fresh Clashes In Gurugram, Section 144 In Affected Districts

Attack On VHP Yatra Well Planned: CM Khattar

The Nuh violence was "unfortunate", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday, and added that the VHP procession was attacked in a "well-planned and conspiratorial way which indicated a bigger plot". "The (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra and the police were targeted in a well-planned and conspiratorial way in Nuh, which indicated a bigger plot," Khattar tweeted in Hindi.


He further tweeted that the situation has been controlled by security forces from the state and central governments who are stationed there. He said that 44 FIRs have been filed and 70 people have been arrested so far. He said that after investigations, all those involved in the violence will face strict action.

According to an official statement issued after the meeting with Home Minister Anil Vij and senior officials, Khattar said that no one who has committed this arson will be let off. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while senior police officers, including the DGP, joined it virtually.

