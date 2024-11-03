EAM Jaishankar Outlines Four Reasons Behind India-Aus Ties, Says, 'First PM Modi...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday highlighted the transformation in India-Australia relations, attributing four key factors for the progress while addressing the Indian diaspora at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. He also recalled a pivotal conversation with Prime Minister Modi in 2014, questioning why India and Australia hadn't developed a stronger relationship.

During his address, Jaishankar highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australian government, global dynamics, and the contributions of the Indian diaspora were the key factors driving the evolution of the India-Australia relationship.

"I launched a book in which they highlighted seven crucial friendships of India, Australia was one of them. And I told the author; that if he had written the book 10 years ago, I am not sure it would have been. I am saying this because I am trying to stress how much this relationship has in the last decade and why has it changed... There are four reasons. One PM Modi, two Australia, three the world and fourth is all of you. That is the reason why the relationship has come a long way," the EAM said, ANI reported.

Jaishankar recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked a question in 2014, regarding the development of the India-Australia relationship.

"I mentioned PM Modi for a particular reason. After he had become Prime Minister, he posed a question to me in 2014. He asked, Why hasn't our relationship with Australia developed? Despite having such a natural faith, there is language bonding, shared culture and tradition. I had no answer that day...." he added, ANI reported.

Jaishankar emphasised that the transformation in the relationship between the two nations was not achieved on "autopilot," but rather through the efforts, leadership, and ambition of both sides.

"They need people, governments, and leaders at both ends. So when I present to you today a picture of such transformation, this did not happen when the India-Australia vehicle was on autopilot. It happened when people have worked at it; at both ends," the EAM added.

EAM Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to Australia from November 3 to November 7. During this trip, he will inaugurate the fourth Indian consulate in Australia, located in Brisbane, on November 4.