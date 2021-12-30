हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Earlier governments had hindered development of Uttarakhand, looted state: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects, the PM said in Haldwani, that in 20 years of Uttarakhand's formation, there have been leaders in governments who had "looted Uttarakhand with both hands."

Earlier governments had hindered development of Uttarakhand, looted state: PM Narendra Modi
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of 23 development projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday (December 30). The projects will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 17,500 crore.

Saying that no previous government has spent as much money on Uttarakhand projects as this "double-engine government", PM Modi said that the government is focused on making this decade belong to Uttarakhand. He added that the people of the state have the capability to make this happen.

