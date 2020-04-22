Earth Day 2020 Google Doodle celebrates with interactive game on bees

Google is celebrating 'Earth Day' on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) with an interactive doodle to spread knowledge and share fun facts about planet earth.

Today's doodle has been made in collaboration with New York-based The Honeybee Conservancy. The user can guide the bee to pollinate the flowers on the fields and learn fun facts about bees and how they help in sustaining the planet.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22 every year to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and now it includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

Earth Day 2020 is the 50th year and it will be celebrated with activities such as the Great Global CleanUp, Citizen Science, Advocacy, Education, and art. Due to COVID-19 the global emphasis has shifted to digital.

In a press release Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day Network said, “At Earth Day Network, the health and safety of volunteers and participants in Earth Day events is our top concern. Amid the recent outbreak, we encourage people to rise up but to do so safely and responsibly — in many cases, that means using our voices to drive action online rather than in person.”

"Earth Day will educate and mobilize more than one billion people to grow and support the next generation of environmental activists. It's time to reimagine what we can collectively do for our global environment with activities and events," she added.

Last year, Earth Day Network had partnered with Keep America Beautiful and National Cleanup Day for the inaugural nationwide Earth Day CleanUp. Cleanups were held in all 50 States, 5 US Territories, 5,300 sites and had more than 500,000 volunteers.