Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Mokokchung in Nagaland; tremors felt in Assam's Nagaon

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Mokokchung in Nagaland on Thursday (December 23), according to the National Center for Seismology, which also informed about a low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude in Assam in the morning.

The National Center for Seismology said that "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 13:39:52 IST, Lat: 25.58 and Long: 96.53, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 217km ESE of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India." No damage to life and property has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale also hit Nagaon in Assam today morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 6:56 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 and Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India." No damage or casualty has been reported yet.

3.7 magnitude quake hits Ladakh's Leh

Earlier this week, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale was witnessed in Leh, Ladakh. The NCS said the tremors were felt around 8:33 am, 79 kilometres southwest of Alchi, Leh.

In a tweet, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 21-12-2020, 08:33:46 IST, Lat: 33.66 and Long: 76.64, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 79km SW of Alchi (Leh), Ladakh, India."

Notably, Japan also witnessed an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan on Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred around 2:23 am local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at the depth of 10 km.

The earthquake reportedly logged 5 Lower in some parts of Iwate Prefecture and 4 in Aomori Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

(With Agency Inputs)