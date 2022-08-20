NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, no casualties

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday (August 20, 2022). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Further details are awaited.

On the other hand, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand on Friday which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

India recorded another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

EarthquakeNational Center for SeismologyNCSUttar PradeshUP earthquakeLucknow earthquakeUttar Pradesh earthquake

