EC freezes Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol amid rift between Uddhav, Shinde camps

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday (October 8, 2022) froze the Shiv Sena symbol amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde camp. The poll body passed an interim order, saying that neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol bow and arrow, reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

Following the order, now neither the ruling Eknath Shinde government nor the Uddhav Thackeray camp will be able to use the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol in Andheri East bye polls.

"Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1pm on 10th October," EC said in an order.

The Commission can allocate the name and symbol to both factions from the options submitted. The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on symbol `injustice'

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena termed the EC's order barring the rival factions of the party from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll as "injustice."

The poll body should have taken a decision in a holistic manner rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council who owes allegiance to the Thackeray group. “This is injustice,” he told PTI.