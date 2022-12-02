EC raps SSPs of Mainpuri, Etawah for 'violation of its order', warns of disciplinary action

Lucknow: The Election Commission has sought an explanation from the senior superintendents of police (SSP) of Mainpuri and Etawah "for violation of ECI instructions on transfer and posting of police officials given ongoing by-elections to Uttar Pradesh`s Mainpuri parliamentary constituency". The poll panel asked them to show cause as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them. The EC was acting on petitions from Samajwadi Party (SP) on the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election. The commission also asked to "immediately relieve" six police sub-inspectors from their respective police stations in Mainpuri.

The poll panel directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in all the constituencies going to by-elections.

The EC, in a press statement, has said that it had received representation from Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and the commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with the election commissioners (ECs) Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, issued directions to the two SSPs and show cause.

The press statement said that the poll panel had directed the Mainpuri SSP to immediately relieve sub-inspectors Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami from their police stations in various assembly segments of Mainpuri.

The EC has asked the Mainpuri SSP to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance with the commission`s instructions and relevant provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while carrying out the transfer and posting of police personnel.

The EC also asked the Etawah SSP to show cause as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to four SHOs (station house officers) of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswant Nagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the commission after imposition of MCC.

The EC statement said, "The CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to the Mainpuri by-elections is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police observers, following the laid down procedure."