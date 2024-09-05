ECI Bans Exit Polls For Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Elections

J&K Assemble Elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification banning the release of exit polls for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The restriction will be in place from 7:00 AM on September 18 until 6:30 PM on October 5, the final day of voting. This move is a standard procedure by the ECI to maintain fairness during elections.

The official statement, invoking Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits the conducting, publishing, or publicizing of any exit polls through print, electronic media, or any other form during the specified period. The aim is to ensure that no exit poll results influence voter behavior during the election process.