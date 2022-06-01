हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches Popular Front of India's bank accounts in money laundering case

The central agency officials said the said PFI accounts hold more than Rs 68 lakh. The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED officials said.

ED attaches Popular Front of India&#039;s bank accounts in money laundering case

New Delhi: Tightening its noose around the radical Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached its bank account in connection with the money laundering case.

According to reports, the ED attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organisation PFI and a linked organisation called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them.

 

 

The central agency officials said the said PFI accounts hold more than Rs 68 lakh. The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED officials said.

The central agency officials said that 23 accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) having Rs 59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having Rs 9,50,030 have been attached.

In response to the ED move, the PFI said, "as per media reports it has come to our notice that the ED has provisionally attached bank accounts of Popular Front of India. We are reviewing this report and will issue a statement tomorrow."

The Islamist organisation was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

 

