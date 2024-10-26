ED Conducts Raids In 5 States Against Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts Fake Ticket Row
The ED recovered several incriminating items related to the scam during a search operations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a large-scale search operation across five states including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the much-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati."
The ED in New Delhi conducted search operations on Friday, recovering and seizing several incriminating items related to the scam. Among the materials collected were mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam.
ED, New Delhi has conducted search operations on yesterday in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru in relation to the illegal sale of tickets of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dilluminati' concerts. During the search operations, several incriminating materials such as… pic.twitter.com/iqcg5tpmex — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024
