COLDPLAY CONCERT

ED Conducts Raids In 5 States Against Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts Fake Ticket Row

The ED recovered several incriminating items related to the scam during a search operations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Conducts Raids In 5 States Against Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts Fake Ticket Row Image: Insta/ @coldplay

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a large-scale search operation across five states including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the much-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati." 

The ED in New Delhi conducted search operations on Friday, recovering and seizing several incriminating items related to the scam. Among the materials collected were mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam.

 

 

