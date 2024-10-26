ED Conducts Raids In 5 States Against Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh Concerts Fake Ticket Row

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a large-scale search operation across five states including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the much-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's "Dil-Luminati."

The ED in New Delhi conducted search operations on Friday, recovering and seizing several incriminating items related to the scam. Among the materials collected were mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards used in the scam.