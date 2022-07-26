A total of 120 crore rupees corruption in school recruitment. Another 100 crores have to be recovered. ED's lawyer made a sensational claim in the court. He also claimed that Partha Chatterjee was actively involved in recruitment corruption from Primary to SSC. ED claims that the minister and Arpita Mukherjee bought a land together. ED has already recovered Rs 21.90 crore from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. But is this the tip of the iceberg?

In this context, the lawyer of the Enforcement Directorate made a sensational claim in the court on Monday. The corruption in school recruitment is very serious. Not 20 crores, but 120 crores of corruption has happened. Another 100 crore rupees have to be recovered. He made this demand in the court on Monday.

On Sunday, the ED lawyer told the court that an onion was found. The more the shell is removed, the more information will emerge. And on this day, ED demanded explosives in the court. Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju, appearing virtually on behalf of the ED, claimed that a large number of identity cards of Group D workers and documents of primary teachers were recovered from Partha Chatterjee's house. From that it is clear that Partha Chatterjee is actively involved not only in Group-D and SSC recruitment corruption but also in primary teacher recruitment corruption.