New Delhi: Asserting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case is giving a "wrong message" to the people, Robert Vadra, husband of party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday (July 26, 2022) said that the move of the central agency is "politically motivated". Vadra alleged that issuing summons to top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi is an attempt by the government to "cover-up" the Nupur Sharma issue that "created communal disharmony".

His remarks came after Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the ED for the second time for questioning in the National Herald case. She was questioned for six hours Tuesday and will again be questioned Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "I completely see it with the political motive which is politically motivated and is only going to give the wrong message for India because I feel they had to call me for any kind of reason to put pressure on Priyanka or Rahul when they campaigned or they speak for the people of the country."

"The government is diverting the attention of the people to cover up the statement given by Nupur Sharma that created communal disharmony. Rahul was summoned that time by the ED," he added.

Government using agencies as a tool to "suppress" voices of people

Claiming people's support for Sonia Gandhi, Vadra said that issuing summons given her health condition has not been taken well by the people.

"Now when there is GST, inflation, price hike and various other issues, they have called Mrs Gandhi. But calling Mrs Gandhi with her age and health condition, people have been taking it very badly. People have come out in support of her. It`s not only the Congress workers, or ministers, I see people from around the nation who are supporting her. They are saying that they do not trust the agencies," he said.



ALSO READ | 'Intensifying misuse of probe agencies': Oppn parties write to President Droupadi Murmu



"They (government) are using the agencies as a tool to "suppress" the voices of the people.

"My family is most profound in the Opposition which speaks on every issue. Summons being issued to my family and me are baseless. It is definitely a witchhunt, I want to make it clear. Which BJP minister or worker or anybody supporting the BJP has been summoned by any of the agencies? None of them has been summoned. It (government) is biased and people do not believe in it.

Agencies bring up redundant cases on Opposition leaders during elections

Vadra alleged that the agencies bring up redundant cases on the Opposition leaders during elections, and the cases are not heard of after the conclusion of the elections.

Hitting out at the ED over the shifting of the date of the second summons to Sonia Gandhi from July 25 to 26, Vadra said that the change of date was done keeping in view of the oath-taking ceremony of the new president.

"Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by ED for the second time. I would like to mention that her second date of summoning was July 25, but why it was changed to July 26? The date was changed on the directions of the political masters as there was the swearing-in ceremony of the new president," he said.

"The people of the country are not foolish. They understand that it`s completely biased," Vadra added.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was on Tuesday questioned by the ED for the second day in less than a week in the National Herald case. She left the ED office here after around six hours of questioning.

The Congress president was earlier questioned in the case on July 21.

The ED summoned Sonia Gandhi on June 1 to appear on June 8 in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi could not appear for questioning on June 8 after testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19. The Congress leader had developed a mild fever on June 1 evening and was found COVID-19 positive upon testing the next morning.