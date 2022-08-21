New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen India-Australia ties and explore the connection, collaboration and cooperation aspects in education and skill development. He is leaving today. Besides other engagements during his visit, the minister will interact with the Indian diaspora there.

"Reforms in India's education sector and the renewed vigour in India-Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both the sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation," Pradhan said in a statement prior to his departure.

Reforms in India’s education sector and the renewed vigour in India Australia bilateral relations opens up immense opportunities for both sides to establish the knowledge economy as a key pillar of our cooperation. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 20, 2022

"The tour will add momentum to our unity of purpose, help build trans-national knowledge bridges, further broaden our engagements at all levels in all areas of learning, skilling, research, innovation and entrepreneurship and deepen people-to-people connect," he added.

According to the statement, the minister will visit Western Sydney University (WSU) to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Australia India Education Council with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare.

"Along with Sarah Mitchell MLC, NSW Minister for Education, Pradhan will be visiting a school. He will also visit TAFE NSF and the University of New South Wales, based in Sydney, where he will interact with the vice-chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian government's education department," it said.

Pradhan is also scheduled to visit Kangan Institute and Deakin University in Melbourne.

"He will meet academicians and leaders of Australian education and skilling ecosystem and vibrant Indian diaspora residing in Melbourne. Pradhan will hold a virtual bilateral meeting with Brendan O'Connor MP, Minister for Skills and Training.

"The minister will hold dialogue with Group of Eight on building successful Australia-India research collaboration. He will also hold Dialogue, organised by the Australia India Chamber of Commerce and Monash University. Later, he will interact with the Indian students in Melbourne," the statement added.

