'Ek Hi Product Ko Baar-Baar...': PM Modi Mocks Congress Over Attempts To Launch Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a fiery response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't mince his words on Monday, accusing the Congress of repeated failures and dynastic politics. With a poignant analogy, PM Modi highlighted the predicament of the Congress party, likening it to a struggling shop compelled to repeatedly relaunch the same product, in this case, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

"In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again'). Congress is trapped within a family," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." pic.twitter.com/uGtG3kALQO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Congress' Failure To Nurture Talent

Lamenting the lack of opportunities within the Congress for talented individuals to rise, PM Modi underscored the party's failure to nurture emerging leaders, leading to a stagnant political landscape.

Victims Of 'Parivarwad'

PM Modi didn't hold back, pointing out how senior Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ghulam Nabi Azad became casualties of dynastic politics, ultimately obstructing the party's growth.

Congress's Disconnect With Aspirations Of Indians

Expressing disappointment in Congress's inability to connect with the aspirations and accomplishments of millions of Indian families, PM Modi emphasized the party's detachment from the pulse of the nation.

Congress Nurtures Dynastic Politics: PM

Taking aim at dynastic politics, PM Modi contrasted it with leaders like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, who rose through merit rather than lineage, highlighting Congress's over-reliance on a single family for leadership.

Congress's 'Cancel Culture'

Accusing Congress of adopting a 'cancel culture,' PM Modi criticized its opposition to key national initiatives like Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local, undermining the country's progress.

Lamenting The Slow Pace During Congress Rule

Mocking the sluggishness of the Congress's governance, PM Modi quipped about the party's inability to match the pace of development achieved under its tenure.

Need For A Strong Opposition: PM

While acknowledging the importance of a robust opposition, PM Modi criticized Congress for failing to fulfil this role effectively, stifling alternative voices and hindering democratic discourse.

Confidence In Electoral Outcome: PM

Expressing confidence in the electorate's discernment, PM Modi predicted a decline in Opposition strength post the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, signalling a potential shift in political dynamics.

They Will Sit In Opposition Again: PM

In a backhanded compliment, PM Modi commended the opposition's resolve to remain in opposition for the foreseeable future, reflecting on the cyclic nature of Indian politics. "People are like God and the way you (the opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery," PM Modi said. at 9 "I really commend the resolution of the opposition. From every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition. The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)," he said.

Reflecting on the solemnity of the parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi evoked the symbolism of 'sengol,' underscoring the sanctity of democratic traditions within the new Parliament building. "When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises."

About sixty speakers took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha. The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9.