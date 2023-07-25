Ek Tha Gaanewala: When A Tailor-Turned-Singer Suddenly 'Disappeared' - Just One Superhit Song That listed In 'Guinness World Records', Took Him To Peak Of Fame

Bollywood News: In the field of entertainment, it often takes many years to become a star, however many people do so quickly. Altaf Raja is one such artist. Altaf Raja once held a significant amount of control over the audience's hearts, but he has now vanished from their view. The intensity of Altaf Raja's zeal used to fill the entire nation. The audience loved the fact that Altaf's songs were frequently played in buses and cars. The public loved Altaf Raja's album 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' a lot, which was released in the 1990s, did brisk business. This song is still well remembered and sung. Overnight sales of this album's cassettes reached 7 million in the 1990s. Altaf is currently completely out of the spotlight after reaching such great fame.

Altaf Raja: Enrolled In Sewing Class

Altaf was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on October 15, 1967. The goal of Altaf's parents was for their son to pursue education and a successful career. Altaf was therefore moved to Mumbai to pursue his education. But after finishing fifth grade there, Altaf went back home. Later, he was admitted to the Antonio D'Souza School in Mumbai. The parents of Altaf learned that celebrities like Raj Kapoor attended this institution. Altaf could not, however, complete his studies there either. Altaf finished class 9 and went back home. As Altaf was not interested in studies, his parents enrolled him in a class to teach sewing clothes. Altaf did not feel like being there either.

cre Trending Stories

Altaf Raja: Began Training On Harmonium

Altaf suddenly informed his mother that he wished to learn music. He then began training on the harmonium. He used to sing all the time. Altaf began performing qawwali music on stage with his mother as an ensemble vocalist. Altaf's mother advised him to go into music professionally. Altaf started putting on musical performances across the nation with the assistance of his parents. His voice has a qawwali quality that moves listeners to tears. Additionally, he took part in a number of music competitions. In the 1990s, his first album was released.

Altaf Raja: Biggest Hit

The biggest hit in Altaf Raja's career was the song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi'. The name of this song is listed in the "Guinness World Records" as well, according to media reports, because only cassettes of it have been sold in India to date. At the age of 18, Altaf Raza began his career. He also won numerous prestigious honors. Let us inform you that Altaf Raja's father was a qawwali singer. Despite having grown up listening to his father's qawwali music, the singer gave the qawwali melodies a fresh presentation for the audience, winning over their hearts.

Altaf Raja: Last Heard

In the 2013 release of Emraan Hashmi's movie "Ghanchakkar," Altaf Raja's voice was last heard. Altaf had a lifelong ambition to perform Ghazals. But his mother told him that he ought to begin singing in films before Ghazal, and so he also began singing in Bollywood films after that. In the movie "Shapath," Altaf provided his voice for the first time. Altaf is still residing on Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road, according to media reports. He still works in the sector out of there.

Altaf Raja's song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' was recently totally remade and performed for the audience. But this time, Tony Kakkar provides the voice for this song, while Sonu Sood and Nidhi Aggarwal are both included. This song did not go down well with the audience.