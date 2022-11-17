topStoriesenglish
'Election Commission an independent, credible body, it will decide on J&K polls': Kiren Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju was responding to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's comments alleging that ECI is working on the instructions of the BJP govt.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Srinagar: Union minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday said, "Election Commission of India is an independent and credible body to decide and hold elections in the country and the government is only facilitating the electoral body in its operations". Kiren Rijiju visited the village 'Hardkichuro' a remote area of ​​the southern district of Anantnag today, the central Minister was accompanied by the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Ali Mohd Magray. Rijiju was responding to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's comments alleging that ECI is working on the instructions of the BJP govt. On this occasion, while talking to reporters Kiren Rajuji said, the purpose of coming to a remote area is to bring justice to the doorsteps of people.

Rijiju said that the entire justice system from the lower courts to the Supreme Court all are one and the aim is also one to deliver justice as early as possible that too at the doorsteps of people.

The central minister while defending his recent article (on the handling of the Kashmir situation by Jawahar Lal Nehru at the time of partition) said that the people of Kashmir have suffered a lot and they should be told the truth which was done through the article. 

Kiren Rijiju said that now the Modi government has stood firm with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is working for their betterment. On the question of the timing of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Rijiju said the DDC and Panchayat polls were held in J&K and the time will come when assembly polls will be also held here.

