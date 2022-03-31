Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Turkwangam village of Shopian district in South Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Thursday (March 31).



A police officer said, "On the input gathered by Jammu and Kashmir police about presence of terrorists in the village, a joint operation was launched by Shopian police, CRPF and Army." He added that as the suspected spot was cordoned exchange of fire started and the encounter broke.



IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirming the gunfight said, "Input was gathered by Jammu and Kashmir police then along with army and CRPF, a joint operation was launched which turned in an encounter."



As per sources, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped, all the entry and exit points are sealed and lights are installed in the area.



It's pertinent to mention that this is the 31st encounter of this year in the union territory. Earlier security killed 41 terrorists in these 30 encounters. Moreover, 26 active terrorists, over 150 terrorist associates have been arrested, while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks.

