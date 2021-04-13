Enforcement Directorate busts hawala racket in Tripura, seizes foreign currency, incriminating documents

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a joint operation with the Tripura police busted a hawala racket based in Tripura.

The officials conducted searches at 7 places spread across west Agartala and Sonamura area of Tripura and recovered cash amounting to Rs 80 Lakh and 30 Lakh Bangladeshi Taka during searches.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of (Foreign Exchange Management Act) FEMA based on the intelligence inputs of foreign Hawala transactions provided by the Tripura police.

Apart from cash, other incriminating documents relating to Hawala transactions were also seized and then sent for scrutiny and examination.

Earlier this month, ED attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 165.86 crore owned by Anup Majee who is accused in illegal coal mining case.

