Enforcement Directorate raids Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s properties in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of former AAP MLA & Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday (March 9).

The raid by the ED was in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport.

The searches are being carried out at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, five other locations in Haryana and Punjab and two places in Delhi.

Khaira was a legislator of the Punjab Ekta Party, which he founded in 2019. He is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district. The MLA was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

According to news agency PTI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the action is being carried out against the Punjab lawmaker and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe.

The team of ED sleuths were also carrying out searches at Sector 5 residence of Khaira in Chandigarh.

The investigation, under money-laundering charges, is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said.

A few accused who are being investigated in the case are lodged in jail, officials said

