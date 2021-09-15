हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Engineers' Day

Engineers' Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to M Visvesvaraya - know significance of the date here

On 160th birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya,  a civil engineer known for his pioneering work, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to "all hardworking engineers"

Engineers&#039; Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to M Visvesvaraya - know significance of the date here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 15) greeted engineers on Engineers' Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works. Today (September 15, 2021) marks his 160th birth anniversary.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments."

 

 

The first Engineers’ Day was celebrated in 1968. It was in this year that the then government of India declared the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as Engineers’ Day, to recognise his efforts and contributions towards the development of the country. While World Engineers’ Day is celebrated globally by UNESCO on March 4, Engineers’ Day is celebrated exclusively in India as amark of respect to Visvesvaraya as well as other engineers of the country.

Born in Karanataka on September 15, 1861, Visvesvaraya  was a part of several notable constructions in Mysore, Hyderabad, Odisha and Maharashtra. One of his key achievement is regarded as the designing of drainage system in Hyderabad after the massive 1908 floods that led to a lot of destruction.  When the Nizam requested him to tackle the situation, he proposed the construction of storage reservoirs and went ahead to build a sewage farm outside the city to prevent Hyderabad's Musi river's pollution.

He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was also conferred the British knighthood. 

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Engineers' DayEngineerM VisvesvarayaCivil engineerBharat Ratna
Next
Story

India records 27,176 new COVID-19 infections, less than 50,000 daily cases for 80 consecutive days

Must Watch

PT6M22S

Took training in the same camp where Kasab was trained, revealed arrested terrorist