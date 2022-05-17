Agree or not, multitasking has become one of the significant traits of every successful person. One such name who is leading the race in Gujarat is Akram Gagnani. He holds expertise in different fields like interior designing, construction and other luxurious projects of real estate. Hailing from Bhavnagar, Mr. Gagnani has established himself as a noteworthy name in the field of architecture.

The Gagnani Group founded by him is rightly offering top-notch services to clients with a team of highly-qualified designers, engineers and creative professionals. Mr. Akram’s business group has an array of ventures including Neo Tech Multicity Engineering Consultancy, Neha Construction, SWIFT Home Loans and CREDENCE International Imports/Exports.

These ventures founded by Akram Gagnani offer premium services to their clients at an affordable rate. Be it engineering services, residential and commercial construction services, 3D elevation and architectural designing; the company has a lot to offer to its customers. Moreover, under the Gagnani Group, the entrepreneur’s team looks after the import and export of agricultural products, textile products, handicrafts, footwear and other beauty products.

For his commendable work, Akram Gagnani was earlier felicitated at the Eminence Awards 2018 by Bhupendrsinhji Chudasama (Education Minister of gov.of Gujarat- Gujarat State). Time and again, he has motivated aspiring entrepreneurs and creative professionals to make it big in the field of architecture and construction. As Gagnani maintains his reputation as one of the most eminent Contraction Group in Bhavnagar, he is eventually expanding his business of import & export of electronics, metals and garments.

In addition, the entrepreneur has won various laurels for his noble works across Gujarat. On being asked the secret mantra behind his success, Akram Gagnani revealed, “I think unique and execute out of the box ideas. As an entrepreneur, I not only tend to earn fortunes but also work toward the welfare of people in society. Success comes to those who work as a team with discipline and hard work.” Mr. Gagnani further stated that time should not be wasted, and everyone should utilize time effectively on things that bring out productive results.

