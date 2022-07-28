ESIC RECRUITMENT 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital & ODC (EZ), Joka has invited applications for immediate engagement of Part Time/Full-Time Super Specialist in different departments of ESI-PGIMSR, ESIC Medical College, and ESIC Hospital & ODC(EZ), Joka. The recruitment drives aims to fill a total of 11 vacancies.

For Full time/Part Time Super Specialist, the engagement will be for a minimum period of three years or till the regular incumbent joins or attains 70 years of age, whichever is earlier. The contract would be extendable yearly based on satisfactory performance.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age of the candidate shall not exceed 67 years as on the date of publication of the advertisement.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Super Specialist (Senior Consultant)

A recognized medical qualification is included in the first or second Schedule or Part-II of the third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in Annexure-I or equivalent.

Seven years’ experience in a recognized institution in the concerned speciality after obtaining DM/M. Ch in the respective discipline/subject

Super Specialist (Entry Level)

A recognized medical qualification is included in the first or second Schedule or Part-II of the third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality mentioned in Annexure-I or equivalent.

Five years experience in a recognized institution in the concerned speciality after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree in the respective discipline/subject (i.e., 02 years post DM/M. Ch experience)

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidate in an interview before the Selection Board. The Result will be published on the website esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

The interested candidates should send a filled-in Application Form (Annexure-II) and enclose necessary self-attested copies of certificates through email to ms-odckolkata@esic.nic.in to become eligible for appearing in the Interview. The name of the eligible candidate and tentative date, time and venue of interview will be communicated in the respective email-id of the eligible candidate as well as they will be asked to appear in the Interview on the date mentioned in the Interview Call Letter to be sent by email only.