ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check all details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced over 3,800 vacancies for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

As per the notification released on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), applications have been invited from interested candidates for the vacancies released for various regions.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The registration process has commenced on January 15, 2022.

The last date for submitting the online application form is February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to check ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) for the latest updates.

