हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ESIC

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check all details here

The last date for submitting the online application form is February 15.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check all details here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced over 3,800 vacancies for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

As per the notification released on ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in), applications have been invited from interested candidates for the vacancies released for various regions.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.
  • Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • The registration process has commenced on January 15, 2022.
  • The last date for submitting the online application form is February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Check official advertisement

Candidates are advised to check ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) for the latest updates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ESICESIC RecruitmentESIC Recruitment 2022Employees State Insurance Corporation
Next
Story

Kanpur man thwarts burglary attempt from US, alerts police after watching CCTV

Must Watch

PT21M25S

UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav will contest Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time