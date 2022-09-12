NewsIndia
AYODHYA

Estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore to be incurred for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Trust

The cost of construction of the grand Ram temple is expected to be around Rs 1,800 crores.
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:04 AM IST|Source: PTI

Ayodhya: An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure said here on Sunday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple in this Hindu holy town in Uttar Pradesh, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting here.

At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.

The trust has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of the Ram temple only, based on a report filed by experts.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said after long contemplation and suggestions from everyone concerned, the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting.

The trust has also decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers and the main characters from the Ramayana period in the temple complex, he added.

Rai said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.

Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member District Magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically, while Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar participated virtually.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by the Makar Sankranti festival in January 2024, Rai said.

