'It's Evident That India's Time has Arrived': PM Narendra Modi Tells NCC Cadets

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 28, 2023) addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi and said that "it's evident that India's time has arrived". At the rally, Modi said that India and NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversaries this year and praised the efforts of those who have contributed towards nation-building by leading the NCC and by being a part of it. He told them that both as NCC cadets and as the youth of the nation they represent the 'Amrit Generation' of the country which will take the nation to new heights in the coming 25 years and will create a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi complimented the cadets for the Unity flame where they completed the run from Kanyakumari to Delhi by covering 50 kilometers daily for 60 days and said that the flame and the cultural extravaganza of the evening has strengthened the spirit of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

He emphasised the centrality of youth as the key energy that runs a nation and said, "When dreams turn into resolution and a life is dedicated to it then success is assured."

"This is the time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived. The entire world is looking towards India and it is all due to the youth of India," Modi said.

He also expressed pride in the youth's enthusiasm for India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

"When the country is brimming with the energy and enthusiasm of the youth, the priorities of that country will always be its young people," Modi said as he mentioned the efforts of the government to provide a platform for the youth that will help them in achieving their dreams.

Noting that various sectors are being opened up for the youth of the nation, be it the digital revolution, start-up revolution, or innovation revolution, he underlined that the youth of India are its biggest beneficiaries.

He strongly cautioned against the efforts to sow differences and create chasm amongst the people.

"Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India," he said.

"Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti," he added.

"For this mantra of Unity is the ultimate antidote. The Mantra of Unity is a pledge as well as India’s strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur, Prime Minister Modi stated.

During the event, he also released a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially Minted Coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The annual PM rally was held as a hybrid day and night event and will include a cultural program on the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

As many as 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be a part of the celebrations.